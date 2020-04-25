Guj COVID-19 Tally Crosses 3000 Mark; Ahd Reports 182 Cases

Ahmedabad, Apr 25 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat crossed the 3,000-mark on Saturday with 256 more people testing positive for coronavirus, a Health department official said.

The total number of the COVID-19 cases in the state now stood at 3071.

With six more persons succumbing to the COVID-19 disease, the death toll has risen to 133, the official said.

Of 256 new cases, Ahmedabad alone accounted for 182 cases, followed by Surat 34 and Vadodara 7.

The total number of cases in Ahmedabad has crossed the 2,000-mark at 2,003.

