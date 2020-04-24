Gujarat: 191 New Coronavirus Cases, 15 Deaths

Ahmedabad, Apr 24 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat reached 2,815 with 191 new cases coming to light since previous evening, a senior health department official said on Friday.

Fifteen persons also succumbed to the infection during this period, she said.

Fourteen COVID-19 patients died at government-run hospitals in Ahmedabad while one death was reported in Surat, said Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi.

Out of 191 positive cases reported in the past 24 hours, as many as 169 cases were reported in Ahmedabad alone, followed by Surat (6), Vadodara (5), 3 each in Anand and Panchmahal, 2 in Bhavnagar and one each in Gandhinagar, Botad and Valsad district, she told reporters in Gandhinagar.

The ten-day curfew imposed in some parts of Ahmedabad, Surat and Rajkot cities to contain the spread of virus came to an end on Friday morning.

Out of 2,815 positive cases reported across Gujarat so far, 1,821 were reported in Ahmedabad district alone, followed by Surat (462), Vadodara (223), Rajkot (41) and 36 in Anand.

With 15 more deaths since Thursday evening, the death toll due to coronavirus infection has gone up to 127 in the state, Ravi said.

Those who died on Friday included a 17-year-old girl and a 90-year-old woman from Ahmedabad.

Seven persons were given discharge from different hospitals after they recovered from the infection, taking the total number of such patients to 265.

Thus, Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,815, new cases 191, deaths 127, discharged 265, active cases 2,423 and people tested so far 43,822.

