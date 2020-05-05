Gujarat COVID-19 Tally Tops 6,000; Record 49 Deaths in a Day

Ahmedabad, May 5 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat crossed the 6,000-mark on Tuesday after 441 new cases were reported, while the death of 49 more patients, the highest in a day so far, took the toll to 368, a health department official said.

With the addition of new cases, the tally in Gujarat stood at 6,245, the official said.

The state on Tuesday reported the highest single-day spike in positive cases and also death of COVID-19 patients so far in Gujarat.

As many as 186 patients were discharged, taking the number of such people in the state to 1,381, Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said.

The state's active cases stood at 4,496, with 29 patients being on ventilator, Ravi said.

As many as 89,632 samples have been tested so far in the state, 4,984 of them in the last 24 hours, Ravi said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures: Positive cases: 6,245, new cases: 441, deaths: 368, discharged: 1,381, active cases: 4,496; people tested so far: 89,632.

