Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 30 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's officer on Special Duty (OSD) Rajbir Ghuman on Monday helped strengthen Aam Aadmi Party as nearly three dozen sarpanches, panches, and senior leaders from Indian National Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party joined the party.

According to a release, among those who joined were Punjab Congress Vice President (SC Wing) Sahib Singh Chhajjalwaddi and District Women Congress President (Amritsar Rural) Sarabjit Kaur, along with a large number of Congress leaders.

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OSD to the Chief Minister, Rajveer Singh Ghuman, formally inducted all the leaders into the party.

The newly inducted leaders said they were influenced by the people-friendly policies of the Punjab government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and therefore took the major decision to join the party. Chairman of the Punjab Khadi Welfare Board, Gagandeep Singh Ahuwalia, was also specially present.

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Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its list of star campaigners for the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala and Assam, naming top leadership, including party convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, to spearhead its outreach.

According to a press release, the list released on Sunday features senior leaders such as Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Satyendar Jain, along with MPs including Sandeep Pathak, Harbhajan Singh, and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer.

Kerala in-charge Shelly Oberoi has also been included among key campaign faces.

Other names in the list include former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj, and former ministers Gopal Rai and Imran Hussain. Gujarat leaders Isudan Gadhvi and Gopal Italia also feature in the campaign roster.

The announcement comes as both Kerala and Assam gear up for Assembly elections scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes on May 4 under the Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct. (ANI)

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