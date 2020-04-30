Gujarat to Launch Web Portal to Aid Travel of Stranded People

Ahmedabad, Apr 30 (PTI) A day after the Centre's announcement to allow interstatemovement of stranded migrant workers, students and tourists, the Gujarat government on Thursday appointed 16 bureaucrats as nodal officers to facilitate the movement of such people across borders.

Of these 16 officers, eight are from IAS and an equal number from IPS.

The state government will also launch a web portal to allow persons stranded due to the coronavirus-enforced lockdown to apply online to get travel permission from respective district collectors, said secretary in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Ashwani Kumar.

"We have appointed eight IAS and eight IPS officers as nodal officers to coordinate with officials of other states and Union territories to facilitate movement of persons. Gujaratis stranded in other states can call 1070 state helpline number to get themselves registered," said Kumar.

"People wanting to move to other states from Gujarat need not rush to respective collectors' office for registration. We are launching a web portal for online registration," he said in a video message.

As a precautionary measure to stop the spread of coronavirus, people having COVID-19-like symptoms, such as cold or fever, will not be given permission to travel to other state, he said.

"People need to have patience as the entire process of shifting people will take 10 to 15 days.

"Moreover, the cost of travel will have to be borne by travellers and they will be required to furnish details about the vehicle while applying online," Kumar said.

