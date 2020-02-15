Haryana CM Approves to Request Centre for Organizing Khelo India Youth Games in State

Chandigarh [India], Feb 15 (ANI): Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday gave the approval to request the Central Government for organizing 'Khelo India Youth Games' in the state.A proposal of Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Haryana in this regard has been approved by the Chief Minister, an official spokesman said. He further added that Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has written to the State Government regarding the same to host the 'Khelo India Youth Games' in 2020 or 2021.As per the letter, 'Khelo India Youth Games' are to be organized in November-December and the approval of hosting the sports event will be taken up by the Haryana Government, the spokesperson said.The spokesperson also stated that the host state should have sports infrastructure and equipment with the necessary parameters for various sports events, in which the government will have to bear the cost of upgrading the infrastructure and equipment as per the requirement of Sports events.There should be a facility of transport, logistics, food and accommodation for the players, coaches, technical and support staff during the Sports event, he continued. Apart from this, there should be a medical and security arrangements for the successful organization of the games, he said.The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will provide expenditure on these sports events in the ratio of 60:40 basis. (ANI)

