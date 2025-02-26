Hathras, February 26: Two teenagers died after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Mursan-Sadabad Road in the Mursan area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police have said. Circle Officer (Sadabad) Himanshu Mathur said late on Tuesday that Jitendra and Nankesh -- both aged around 18-19 and residents of Magtai village in the Mursan area -- had gone to Mursan town for work. UP Road Accident: Man, Grandson Returning From Maha Kumbh Killed After Speeding Car Hits Their Scooter in Bhadohi.

They were returning home when an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle near RBS College around 9 pm. The pair died on the spot, he added. The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and begun a probe.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)