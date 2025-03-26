Hazaribagh, March 26: A scuffle and mild stone pelting took place between two groups during Mangla Julus (procession) as part of the Ram Navami celebration at Jhanda Chowk of Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, officials said on Wednesday. According to Nancy Sahay, Deputy Commissioner, Hazaribagh, the situation is peaceful and under control, as of now. "One group was playing some songs during the procession, which was objected to by the second group, resulting in a scuffle and stone pelting. But it did not escalate as the forces deployed there took control of the situation. As of now, the situation is peaceful and under control," Sahay said.

Meanwhile, adequate forces have been deployed on the spot. Earlier on February 26, a scuffle broke out in Hazaribagh's Ichak area over the use of a sound system. The situation escalated into stone pelting, but authorities quickly stepped in. Union Minister and BJP MP from Ranchi, Sanjay Seth, condemned the incident of violence in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, calling it "painful" and urging the government to take strict action against those responsible. Hazaribagh: Stone Pelting and Vandalism During Ram Navami Procession at Jhanda Chowk in Jharkhand, Situation Under Control.

Seth pointed out that violence has become a recurring pattern in Jharkhand, citing instances of clashes during festivals like Saraswati Puja, Ramnavami, Holi, and Shiv Barat. He questioned who was behind these disturbances, suggesting that Bangladeshi infiltrators were to blame for disrupting the state's demography and law and order. "Violence breaks out during idol immersion after Saraswati Puja. Violence breaks out during Ramnavami, during Holi, during Shiv Barat. Today is Mahashivratri. Who are the people who want to affect peace?...Nowhere in the country does violence happen. It happens in Jharkhand. Why? Because Bangladeshi infiltrators are affecting the demography and law and order," said Seth. NTPC Official Shot Dead in Hazaribagh: DGM Kumar Gaurav Killed in Shooting, BJP Says 'Law and Order Has Collapsed' in Jharkhand.

Clash Breaks out in Hazaribagh During Mangla Procession

VIDEO | Jharkhand: Situation remains under control in #Hazaribagh after reports of stone pelting during 'Mangala' procession last night. Heavy police deployment in parts of the city.#JharkhandNews (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/WnXyci1iLh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 26, 2025

Chaitra Navratri in 2025 will commence on March 30. The nine-day festival, which is also known as Rama Navratri, ends on Rama Navami, Lord Ram's birthday. All nine days of Navratri are devoted to honouring the nine incarnations of the goddess 'Shakti'.

