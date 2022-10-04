Darlinghurst [Australia], October 4 (ANI): An inflammatory flare-up in persons with a rare hereditary autoinflammatory illness may be brought on by increases in core body temperature, according to a recent study from the Garvan Institute of Medical Research.

Mutations in the gene encoding mevalonate kinase, an important enzyme found in all human cells, leading to the genetic condition known as mevalonate kinase deficiency (MKD). In the absence of this enzyme, aberrant proteins accumulate, causing immune system cells to malfunction and produce inflammation.

Patients regularly have high fever, skin rashes, ulcers, swollen lymph nodes, and stomach pain due to the illness, which typically first manifests in early childhood. A very serious illness can be fatal and also contribute to neurological and developmental issues.

Professor Mike Rogers, Head of the Bone Therapeutics lab at Garvan, states that "this research offers interesting new insights into the underlying physiology of MKD and what may be driving the inflammatory flares, offering up potential new means of treating this devastating condition."

The Journal of Clinical Investigation has published the results of the latest investigation.

Understanding MKD, and specifically what triggers disease flares in MKD patients, has made relatively little progress. According to Dr Marcia Munoz of Garvan, the study's principal author, the dearth of suitable animal models to research the mechanisms of disease is one of the primary causes of this knowledge gap.

The group created new mouse models that mimic the metabolic mutation found in MKD patients using gene editing techniques. "For instance, a rise in core body temperature, which could be brought on by stress or minor infection, exacerbated the effects of the mutant enzyme and caused a huge buildup of aberrant proteins. According to Dr Munoz, this is a possible reason for the inflammatory flare-ups in the patients.

It is unclear why MKD has a wide range of illness severity. It is challenging to forecast whether mutations together result in a mild or severe variant of MKD because the disease is brought on by having two copies of the mutant gene, according to Professor Rogers. There are more than 250 identified mutations.

In illness models with enzyme activity at 10% or 20% of normal levels, the researchers created several mutation combinations.

"We found that there is an enzyme activity threshold. There is no sickness when there is just 20% activity. The effect on proteins really starts to take effect when enzyme activity drops below this threshold, according to Professor Rogers.

Mice with 20% enzyme activity exhibited relatively modest illness, whereas those with 10% activity exhibited overt disease symptoms and larger quantities of aberrant proteins.

Importantly, increasing body temperature resulted in extremely high concentrations of the aberrant proteins by reducing enzyme activity to virtually undetectable levels.

"We can start to use this information predictively; for example, by measuring the level of abnormal proteins in samples of blood we may be able to foresee the severity of the symptoms," says Professor Rogers. "Clinicians could use this knowledge to help diagnose and manage the disease."

Importantly, the researchers found that NLRP3, a protein, participates in the inflammatory stage of MKD. The development of NLRP3 blockers for use in the clinic is currently of great interest due to its involvement in various inflammatory illnesses. The discovery raises the possibility that NLRP3 targeting could represent a novel MKD therapeutic strategy.

Natalie Billiard, a parent of a 13-year-old daughter who has a rare autoinflammatory illness for which she received a diagnosis as a newborn, is pleased with the new findings. "My daughter's sickness was labelled 'not compatible with life' fifty years ago. Thanks to people like Professor Rogers and the research his team is conducting, we have gone a long way. Our children are being given a chance at life, she claims. (ANI)

