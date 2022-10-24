New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Consuming a healthy, balanced diet is crucial in this digital age where the majority of people spend more than half of their waking hours on laptops, desktops, and smartphones in order to combat the myriad eye-related problems that come along with such a lifestyle.

In order to have a healthy set of eyes you need to have eating habits that can improve eye problems while improving vision as well. So, here's a quick checklist of foods that can help you in getting your eyes healthier.

Eggs

The vitamins and nutrients in eggs, including lutein and vitamin A, are really healthy for eye function and improve eyesight in the long run. You can cook and consume eggs any way you like and even dare to try them raw.

Buddha's Hand

One of the oddest-looking fruits, Buddha's Hand contributes a lot to eye health. This fruit is rich in vitamin C and it helps in protecting the capillaries of the retina, thus it must be included in your diet to improve eyesight.

Carrots

Toss them in salads or shred them up and add to pancake batter; carrots are widely-known to be good for eye health in any form. Similar to egg yolks, carrots have vitamin A and also beta carotene which helps prevent eye infections and other serious eye condition

Almonds and other nuts

Vitamin E and omega fatty acids are important for good eye health and the best carriers of these nutrients are dry fruits like almonds. This is the sort of food you must substitute your snacks for. Just remember to keep an eye on serving size as some dry fruits are high in calories, so try to watch your intake.

Fish

If you enjoy non-vegetarian foods, choose seafood over the usual chicken and beef because it's considered one of the richest sources of omega-3 fatty acids which contribute a lot to visual health. Those who are vegetarian can opt for fish oil supplements. (ANI)

