Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 (ANI): The 21st century has embraced the notion of making statements by restoring vintage-inspired fashion elements. With the help of our dependable celebrities and influencers, athleisure has amazingly taken root among the younger generation. Athleisure combines comfort with an easy style, and, we are all in for it.

Here we look at several Yoga athleisure that can up your style quotient

Go for Tights

This specific dress is perfect for doing yoga or any other running exercises also. Tights prevent chafing from constant movement, rapidly increasing the practical value of this particular item. It is comfortable and stylish both.

Sports Top

The majority of us assume that comfortable clothing means loose clothing. But it just isn't true. You won't be able to perform all the postures if you practice yoga while wearing a loose shirt. They must be both tight and loose enough to embrace your body while also allowing you to breathe.

Opt for Yoga Pants for comfort

Wearing yoga pants offers you the professional yoga feelings that we all know are so soothing. That's excellent, but the actual question is what kind of yoga pants will best suit your body shape. One thing is for sure, though: you should never wear baggy clothing, such as harem pants. However, if you believe you are perspiring a lot, sports shorts are a smart choice. To allow for mobility, long trousers should be tight-fitting and sufficiently elastic.

Track Pants are the perfect choice

Track pants are the perfect choice if you are going for yoga session or any other exercise. While wearing track pants with a T-shirt has been in the spotlight for a while, wearing them in a regular fit has become fashionable.

Calf Compression Sleeves

Socks and shoes are often avoided when doing yoga because they affect the foot's ability to maintain its hold on the mat. Compression calf sleeves are an option if your lower legs become chilly. These are also suggested for people who frequently have calf pain or cramps. These essentially have the appearance of conventional socks but only reach the ankle, giving your feet complete freedom of movement. (ANI)

