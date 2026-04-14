Canberra [Australia], April 14 (ANI): Australia has reiterated its support for freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, with Defence Minister Richard Marles stating that Canberra is "deeply invested" in keeping the crucial waterway open.

Speaking to the ABC broadcaster, Marles said Australia is working with international partners, including France and the United Kingdom (UK), to support stability in the region.

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"We need to see freedom of navigation, obviously, through the Strait of Hormuz," Marles told ABC. "We're deeply invested in having an open Strait of Hormuz and the global fuel supply chain return to normality."

His remarks came in response to a question on whether Australia supports the United States' blockade of Iranian ports in the strategic passage.

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However, Marles said that any direct Australian involvement in efforts to reopen the strait would depend on the durability of the current ceasefire.

"And right now, that is very uncertain, and we really need to see what plays out throughout the remainder of the ceasefire, and as to what the circumstances are in the Strait of Hormuz, which would allow some effort to begin," he added.

Earlier, on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France and the United Kingdom will jointly lead a multinational initiative aimed at restoring free and secure navigation in the Strait of Hormuz amid uncertainties over the virtual control of the strategic waterway between the US and Iran.

In a post on X, Macron said that the move is part of broader diplomatic efforts to address escalating tensions in the Middle East and ensure long-term regional stability and emphasised that the mission would be "strictly defensive" and separate from any parties involved in ongoing hostilities.

Macron stated that France and the UK will convene a conference in the coming days with countries willing to contribute to a "peaceful multinational mission" to safeguard maritime traffic through the vital chokepoint, which is crucial for global energy shipments.

"Regarding the Strait of Hormuz, we will organise with the United Kingdom, in the coming days, a conference with countries ready to contribute alongside us to a peaceful multinational mission aimed at restoring freedom of navigation in the strait. This strictly defensive mission, distinct from the belligerents, will be deployed as soon as the situation allows," Macron said in his post.

He also linked the initiative to wider regional concerns, including Iran's nuclear and ballistic activities and what he described as destabilising actions in the region, despite a two-week ceasefire in place between the US-Israel coalition forces and Iran after over a month of conflict in the region.

The French President further said the effort is part of a broader push for diplomatic resolution of conflicts in West Asia, including restoring stability in Lebanon while respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)