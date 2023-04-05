Washington [US], April 5 (ANI): Research published in The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery found that patients with low sodium levels before or after total knee or hip surgery are more likely to have problems and other negative outcomes. The journal is part of the Lippincott portfolio and is published in collaboration with Wolters Kluwer.

Hyponatremia is an overlooked sign of trouble following total joint arthroplasty (TJA), according to the new research by Javad Parvizi, MD, FRCS, and colleagues of Rothman Orthopaedic Institute at Thomas Jefferson University. They write, "Efforts should be made to evaluate and, if possible, address hyponatremia in the preoperative period."

Large study looks at incidence and impact of hyponatremia after TJA

The researchers analyzed 3,071 primary and revision TJAs performed at their high-volume orthopaedic surgery center between 2015 and 2017. All patients had at least one preoperative and one postoperative sodium measurement. The patients' average age was 67 years, and 54% were women.

In 84.6% of patients, sodium levels were normal both preoperatively and postoperatively. Another 9.4% of patients had normal sodium levels preoperatively but had hyponatremia (serum sodium level

