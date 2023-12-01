Washington [US], December 1 (ANI): Adolescents and young adults who had adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) prior to the age of 18 were shown to have a much higher likelihood of exhibiting signs of muscle dysmorphia, according to a recent study.

The findings were published in the Clinical Social Work Journal.

These new findings emphasize the need for greater understanding of the relationship between muscle dysmorphia, or the pathological pursuit of muscularity, and adverse childhood experiences (such as emotional abuse, sexual abuse, and domestic violence), as prior research has shown that over half of North American children and adolescents experience at least one adverse childhood experience in their lifetime.

"Those who experience adverse childhood experiences may engage in the pursuit of muscularity to compensate for experiences where they once felt inferior, small, and at risk, as well as to protect against future victimization," says lead author Kyle T. Ganson, PhD, MSW, an assistant professor at the University of Toronto's Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work. "The experience of adverse childhood experiences may also increase body dissatisfaction, specifically muscle dissatisfaction, which is a key feature of muscle dysmorphia."

Previous studies have shown that adverse experiences in childhood can lead to harmful health effects. While prior research has demonstrated that adverse childhood experiences are highly common in people with eating disorders and body dysmorphic disorder, few studies have looked at the association between adverse childhood experiences and muscle dysmorphia.

The study's researchers analyzed data from over 900 adolescents and young adults who participated in the Canadian Study of Adolescent Health Behaviors. In total, 16% of participants who experienced five or more adverse childhood experiences were at clinical risk for muscle dysmorphia, underscoring the significant traumatic effects that such experiences can have on mental health and well-being.

"Importantly, our study found that gender was an important factor in the relationship between adverse childhood experiences and muscle dysmorphia symptoms," says Ganson. "Boys and young men in the study who have experienced five or more adverse childhood experiences had significantly greater muscle dysmorphia symptoms when compared to girls and young women."

The authors note that boys and young men who experience adverse childhood experiences may feel that their masculinity was threatened from these experiences. Therefore, they engage in the pursuit of muscularity to demonstrate their adherence to masculine gender norms such as dominance, aggression, and power.

"It is important for health care professionals to assess for symptoms of muscle dysmorphia, including muscle dissatisfaction and functional impairment related to exercise routines and body image, among young people who have experienced adverse childhood experiences, particularly boys and young men," concluded Ganson. (ANI)

