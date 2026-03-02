New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday discussed the military escalation in Iran and the Gulf region after a joint US-Israeli strike on Iran (Operation Roaring Lion) on February 28, which resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

During the Ministry of External Affairs briefing on Canadian PM Mark Carney's official visit to India, Secretary (East) P Kumaran stated that PM Modi emphasised the need for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve underlying issues, avoiding targeting of civilians.

He said, "As you would expect, this is a hot issue right now, and therefore it was discussed (between PM Modi and Canadian PM). Prime Minister Modi took the opportunity to convey that India is deeply concerned about the recent developments in Iran and the Gulf region in general. He said we have urged all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and prioritise the safety of civilians. He also said dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions and address the underlying issues. The sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be mentioned. Our missions in the region are in touch with Indian nationals and various community associations and have issued advisories asking them to remain vigilant, stay in contact with the missions and follow local security guidance."

Notably, PM Modi held discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UAE's Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on March 1 and said that "dialogue and diplomacy" are the only path forward. His emphasis was placed on the protection of civilians, with PM Modi telling Netanyahu that the safety of non-combatants must be the "utmost priority.

"Prime Minister Modi did mention that he had a conversation late last night with the Prime Minister of Israel and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed of UAE. In addition, the thrust of the discussions was about how we are all concerned about the escalating situation in Iran, how dialogue and diplomacy should be the norm to resolve all underlying issues, and how there should not be any targeting of civilians who have nothing to do with this," Kumaran added.

Iran continues to strike Israel and US assets in the Gulf, as the number of casualties rises across the region amid intensifying Israeli and US attacks on Iran. In Iran, the joint US-Israeli attacks have killed at least 555 people, while security chief Ali Larijani has refuted US media claims that he had made a fresh push to resume nuclear talks with Washington, Al Jazeera reported.

In Kuwait, the Defence Ministry says "several" US warplanes crashed in the country, with all the crew surviving. The US military said the jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defences.

In Lebanon, at least 31 people have been killed in Israeli attacks launched after Hezbollah fired a barrage of rockets at northern Israel. Lebanon's prime minister has announced a ban on Hezbollah's military activities, as per Al Jazeera.

Elsewhere, an oil tanker has been attacked in the Gulf of Oman, killing one person, while drone attacks have been reported at energy sites in Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

US President Donald Trump has warned that attacks on Iran will continue until all objectives are achieved, and has promised to avenge the deaths of three US soldiers. (ANI)

