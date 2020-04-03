Health Workers Who Faced Stone-pelting in Indore Return to Tatpatti Bakhal for Screening Services

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Apr 3 (ANI): Health workers on whom stones were pelted by locals yesterday at Tatpatti Bakhal in Indore, on Thursday visited the same area to carry out screening services for COVID-19.Unfazed by the attack, a member of the health team, Dr Zakiya Sayed said that they are committed to performing their duties of screening people in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak. "We had been working on the screening of contacts for the last 4 days. But what we saw yesterday, we had not seen it earlier. We sustained injuries but we have to do our job and will not be scared," Dr Sayed saidThe incident took place on Wednesday when the health workers were there to screen the people to control the spread of COVID-19.Seven persons were arrested by Indore police in connection with the stone-pelting incident. Four persons namely Mohammad Mustafa, Mohammad Gulrez, Shoaib and Majeed have been booked under National Security Act by the Madhya Pradesh government for their involvement in the incident.According to police, the others who were involved for chasing away and pelting healthcare workers with stones are yet to be arrested. A case was earlier registered against a total of 10 persons.MoS Home G Kishan Reddy said, "Violent attacks being committed against doctors & paramedical staff providing healthcare by risking their lives is condemned&anyone resorting to violence against them will be liable to strict legal action."Reddy further directed "all DGPs to take immediate action against culprits".Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has assured the healthcare workers that their safety is his government responsibility and said that those involved in pelting stones at medical staff in Indore will be given strict punishment and that the accused will be booked under the National Security Act (NSA). 14 new coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Indore on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 89 in the city. (ANI)

