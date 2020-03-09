HI Names 37 Probables for Junior Women's National Coaching Camp

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Hockey India on Monday announced 37 probables for the junior women's national camp in which High Performance Director David John would be aiming to work on the shortcomings identified during the recent tour of Australia.

The junior women's team had an excellent Three Nations Tournament in Australia in December. They defeated New Zealand twice and played out two high-octane matches against he hosts in the competition.

"We noted down the aspects we need to work on during the Three Nations tournament and we will ensure that the players show a huge improvement in the national coaching camp," John said.

"Most of these players have been playing together for some time and know each other very well. The women's team tasted success down under in the Three Nations tournament last December and will be hungry for more," he added.

The team, under the tutelage of John, will aim to hone its skills in the training and conditioning camp and produce even better results this year.

"The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team played as a unit in the 3 Nations tournament in Australia and are riding high on confidence. They played their hearts out and also with a lot of discipline.

"It will give the team a huge boost in confidence if they perform well in the various competitions this year and prove that the future is in safe hands," he said.

Core Probable List:

Goalkeepers: Rashanpreet Kaur, Khushboo, F. Ramenmawii

Defenders: Priyanka, Simran Singh, Marina Lalramnghaki, Gagandeep Kaur, Ishika Chaudhary, Jotika Kalsi, Sumita, Akshata Dhekale, Usha, Parneet Kaur, Mahima Choudhary, Suman Devi Thoudam

Midfielders: Baljeet Kaur, Mariana Kujur, Kirandeep Kaur, Prabhleen Kaur, Preeti, Ajmina Kujur, Vaishnavi Phalke, Kavita Bagdi, Baljinder Kaur, Sushma Kumari, Reet, Chetna.

Forwards:Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Gurmail Kaur, Deepika, Lalrindiki, Jiwan Kishori Toppo, Rutuja Pisal, Sangita Kumari, Yogita Bora, Annu.

