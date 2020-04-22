HIGHLIGHTS AT 9:25 Pm

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) These are the top stories at 9:25 pm:

NATION

DEL111 LDALL VIRUS

COVID-19: Confirmed cases cross 20,000; Attacks on health workers to attract 7-year jail

New Delhi: Adopting "zero tolerance" for attacks on health workers fighting the COVID-19 battle, the government on Wednesday proposed making such offences non-bailable with maximum punishment of seven years in jail and Rs 5 lakh fine. The nationwide tally of coronavirus positive cases, in the meantime, crossed 20,000 with over 650 deaths.

DEL104 VIRUS-TEAM-BENGAL

Central team seeks presentation from Bengal govt on COVID-19 situation

New Delhi: An inter-ministerial central team, which is visiting Kolkata and its nearby districts, on Wednesday sought a detailed presentation from the West Bengal government on whether the level of testing in the state is adequate and enough oxygen and ICU beds and ventilators are available.

DEL103 JK-LD AMARNATH YATRA

Uncertainty over Amarnath yatra as SASB release announcing decision to cancel pilgrimage withdrawn

Jammu: Within minutes of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) announcing cancellation of the Amarnath Yatra due to coronavirus pandemic, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday said the press note was "cancelled and withdrawn".

DEL82 CAB-VIRUS-RESPONSE-PACKAGE

Cabinet okays Rs 15k cr for 'India COVID-19 emergency response, health system preparedness package'

New Delhi: The Cabinet on Wednesday okayed Rs 15,000 crore for 'India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package' to mount an urgent response for containing the spread of the virus in India through development of dedicated treatment facilities and setting up laboratories among others.

DEL100 AVI-VIRUS-LD MINISTRY

Aviation ministry employee tests positive for coronavirus

New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Wednesday said one of its employees who attended office on April 15 has tested positive for COVID-19.

DEL88 LOCKDOWN-PM-CMs

COVID-19: PM to hold video conference with CMs on April 27

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers via video conferencing on April 27 morning on the way ahead in the fight against coronavirus, official sources said on Wednesday.

DEL80 VIRUS-NCW-PRISONS

COVID-19: NCW asks states to decongest jails for women inmates, improve healthcare facilities

New Delhi: Decongestion of overcrowded women wards, improving healthcare facilities and introducing provisions of maintaining social distancing at jails are among the recommendations made by the NCW to states in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

DEL72 LOCKDOWN-RAMZAN

In shadow of coronavirus, Muslims ready for Ramzan with a difference

New Delhi: With mosques closed, no ‘iftar' gatherings and no getting together with friends and extended family for that pre-dawn ‘sehri' meal either, Muslims are set to observe a Ramzan different from anything they've seen before.

BOM34 MH-VIRUS-GADKARI-CHINA

Several firms ready to shift from China to India: Gadkari

Mumbai: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said the situation arising from coronavirus pandemic can be a "blessing in disguise" as several multinational firms are willing to shift their units from China to India.

CAL12 BH-LOCKDOWN-CHOWKIDAR

Bihar cop suspended for making Home Guard jawan do squats for flagging down officer's car

Patna: A police official in Araria district of Bihar, who was caught on camera humiliating a Home Guard jawan by forcing him to do squats and fall at the feet of an agriculture officer for flagging down his car, was suspended on Wednesday.

CAL10 AS-LOCKDOWN-MOVEMENT

Assam govt to allow intrastate movement of people for 3 days from Apr 25

Guwahati: The Assam government will lift restrictions on movement of people within the state for three days from April 25 to allow those stranded away from their homes due to the lockdown to return to their families, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

LEGAL

LGD8 DL-HC-DETTOL-LIFEBOUY

HC restrains airing of Lifebouy soap ads which disparage Dettol antiseptic liquid

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Wednesday restrained Hindustan Lever from airing its Lifebouy soap ads which allegedly disparaged Reckitt Benckiser's Dettol antiseptic liquid.

FOREIGN

FGN40 VIRUS-PAK-LD IMRAN

Pak PM Imran tests for COVID-19: report

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan underwent a test for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, days after meeting a well-known philanthropist who was diagnosed positive for the COVID-19 infection, according to a media report.

FGN30 VIRUS-US-2NDLD IMMIGRATION

Trump suspends issuing of new green cards for 60 days to protect American workers

Washington: President Donald Trump has said that he will suspend immigration to the US and place a pause on the issuance of new green cards for the next 60 days as part of his efforts to protect American workers, amidst the coronavirus crisis that has wrecked havoc in the country. By Lalit K Jha

BUSINESS

DEL99 BIZ-LDALL FACEBOOK-JIO

Facebook picks up 9.99 pc stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 43,574 cr

New Delhi: Facebook on Wednesday announced an investment of USD 5.7 billion to buy 9.99 per cent stake in the firm that houses Reliance Jio -- a deal that will help billionaire Mukesh Ambani create an e-commerce giant that could rival Amazon and Walmart by linking local kirana stores and consumers over the highly popular chat service WhatsApp. PTI

