Leh (Ladakh) [India], March 4 (ANI): The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, on Wednesday celebrated Holi with the Indian Army's Fire & Fury Corps, extending festive greetings and expressing deep gratitude for their unwavering service to the nation.

The Lieutenant Governor was received by Lt. General Hitesh Bhalla, General Officer Commanding, 14 Corps, along with Maj Gen Sudhanshu Sharma, Chief of Staff, and other senior Army officials. The special event reflected the true spirit of Holi, marked by warmth, camaraderie and vibrant celebrations, according to an official release.

Extending heartfelt greetings on behalf of the people of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta described Holi as a festival symbolising the triumph of good over evil, the arrival of spring, and the enduring values of unity, harmony and brotherhood. He stated that while citizens across the country celebrate festivals with their families, it is the constant vigilance, courage and sacrifice of the soldiers serving in Ladakh's challenging terrain and extreme weather conditions that ensure peace and security across the nation.

Interacting with the jawans, the Lieutenant Governor expressed immense pride in their exemplary service and acknowledged their invaluable contribution in safeguarding India's borders. He emphasised that celebrating festivals like Holi with the armed forces strengthens the bond between the people and the protectors of the nation. He also conveyed his best wishes to the families of the soldiers and reiterated the continued support and cooperation of the UT Administration for the welfare of armed forces personnel, ex-servicemen and their families.

Highlighting that Holi represents not just colours but also renewal and collective strength, LG Gupta urged citizens to imbibe the spirit of unity and shared responsibility symbolised by the festival and actively contribute towards nation-building and the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The Lieutenant Governor shared sweets with the troops and participated in the celebrations, spreading festive cheer among the personnel.

Later, Kavinder Gupta also celebrated Holi with officers and staff at Lok Niwas and the LG Secretariat in Leh.

Extending festive greetings to all officials and employees, he appreciated their dedication and sincere efforts in ensuring effective governance and public service delivery in the Union Territory. He urged them to continue working with commitment, teamwork and a spirit of service for the holistic development and progress of Ladakh. (ANI)

