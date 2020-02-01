Hitesh Chandra Awasthi Takes Charge as Interim UP DGP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 1 (ANI): Hitesh Chandra Awasthi took charge as the interim Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), replacing OP Singh, who retired on Friday.Awasthi is a 1985-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer.He has served in the CBI for 13 years and is presently posted as Director-General Vigilance. He will retire in June 2021.Singh took charge as the Uttar Pradesh DGP in January 2018. (ANI)

