Home over Institutional Quarantine for Expats: Kerala Revises Guidelines

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 11 (ANI): The Kerala government has again revised its home quarantine guidelines for Keralites coming to the state from other parts of the country.As per the new order, all those returning from other states are required to undergo a medical examination and those symptomatic should be admitted to COVID-19 hospitals for further examination and treatment. Those whose test results are negative in RTPCR tests and who do not show symptoms during the medical examination should be sent to the home quarantine for 14 days.Giving the reason for issuing revised guideline, Health Minister KK Shailaja said that the expert committee has suggested that instead of lodging people in institutional quarantine with the limited facility it would be better to send them to home quarantine."Kerala's home quarantine and monitoring had produced good results in the first two phases. The expert committee has suggested this should be continued and the government has approved it" she said.However, if such persons are unable to comply with the home quarantine requirements at home, they can opt for either a paid quarantine at the hotel arranged by government or a government-run institutional quarantine facility.The order said that the home quarantine shall be granted only to persons who have a separate room and an attached bathroom in their own dwelling. Whether a facility is available as per guidelines will be checked by local bodies. If the facility is not available, they can either pay for the government-designated hotels or stay in the institutional quarantine facility.The order also states that a person has to submit a consent letter that he will comply with the Home Quarantine Rules. If anyone violates it, the person will be moved to institutional quarantine. (ANI)

