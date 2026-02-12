Road to AI Impact Summit 2026 hosted by Embassy of India in the UAE, in collaboration with Symbiosis International University, Dubai

New Delhi [India], February 12: The Embassy of India in the UAE, in collaboration with Symbiosis International University, Dubai hosted the Road to AI Impact Summit 2026 on 10-11 February 2026, at the Symbiosis Dubai Campus, Dubai Knowledge Park.

The Road to AI Impact Summit 2026 forms part of a global series of 'Road to AI' engagements hosted by Indian Missions worldwide, aimed at fostering international dialogue, strengthening global collaboration, and building momentum ahead of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled to take place in New Delhi from 16 - 20 February 2026.

The summit was inaugurated by H.E. Dr. Deepak Mittal, Ambassador of India to the UAE. He said, "My visit to Symbiosis Dubai marked my first engagement with a university in the UAE, and it was truly special to interact with bright young minds in an environment where curiosity genuinely meets purpose. Beyond the institution, this experience reflects the broader role AI is playing in shaping new and evolving learning ecosystems. The purpose of this summit is clear: to educate, democratise, and responsibly harness AI as a force to upskill, reskill, and uplift the workforce of tomorrow. This dialogue also underscores the strong and growing partnership between the UAE and India - one rooted in innovation, education, and shared aspirations for a technology-driven future. Together, both nations are uniquely positioned to shape inclusive, ethical, and globally responsible AI progress."

The two-day program brought together an eminent group of academic, institutional, industry, and policy leaders from India and the UAE. Key addresses were delivered by Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar, Pro-Chancellor, Symbiosis International University; Dr. Ramakrishnan Raman, Vice-Chancellor, Symbiosis International University; Dr. Ashwin Fernandes Executive Director (AMESA), QS and Dr. Rajiv Yeravdekar, Provost, Faculty of Medical & Health Sciences, Symbiosis International University, and Dr. Anita Patankar, Executive Director, Symbiosis Dubai.

Other distinguished speakers and participants included Prof. Hossam Elshenraki, Dubai Police Academy; Dr. Hussam Al Hamadi, Head - Cyber Security & Applied Resilience Center, University of Dubai and Vice Chair, IEEE UAE Section; Mr. Khadeer Peer Shariff S.S, Managing Director, Siraj Holding International and Executive Chairman, Novac GT Technologies LLC; Mr. Eugene Pribytkov, CEO, Voice AI and Chair, AI Education Forum; Dr. Shadia Al Zaatari, Sharjah Education Academy; and Dr. Svetlana Chigaeva-Heddad, Strategic Programs & Engagement Lead, AI Education Forum.

Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar, Pro-Chancellor, Symbiosis International University, said, "We sincerely thank the India Embassy for choosing Symbiosis Dubai to host the prestigious Road to AI Impact Summit, a significant precursor to the AI summit in India. At Symbiosis Dubai, our focus has always been on strengthening student academic excellence and industry engagement, while fostering meaningful student collaboration and providing opportunities for global exposure beyond the classroom. We are already on this path through initiatives such as the Symbiosis Artificial Intelligence Institute (SAII) and the Symbiosis Centre for Applied AI, which proactively embed AI into learning and research. In a forward-looking city like Dubai, where innovation and AI are shaping every sector, education must evolve alongside technology, preparing our students not just to learn, but to lead and make an impact in a rapidly changing world."

On Day Two, the summit hosted a dedicated AI Hackathon for over 150 school students, underscoring the organisers' emphasis on early talent development, youth engagement, and nurturing future-ready digital skills. This initiative reflected India's broader commitment to building an inclusive and sustainable AI talent pipeline from an early age.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026, announced by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the France AI Action Summit in February 2025, will serve as a premier global platform bringing together world leaders, policymakers, industry pioneers, researchers, and innovators. Scheduled to be held in New Delhi from 16-20 February 2026, the summit will mark a historic milestone as the first-ever global AI summit hosted in the Global South, reaffirming India's commitment to promoting inclusive, human-centric, and responsible artificial intelligence for global good.

Symbiosis Dubai was inaugurated in November 2024 by H.E. Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan and H.E. Dr. S. Jaishankar, marking a significant milestone in India's expanding global academic footprint. It is among only five Indian universities selected under the India-UAE E33 Bilateral Education Agreement. Dr. Anita Patankar, Executive Director, says, "As Dubai continues to evolve into a global capital of innovation, Symbiosis Dubai is committed to ensuring that its students evolve alongside it. Our academic programmes are designed to reflect the realities of today's fast-changing business landscape, where data, technology, and artificial intelligence are reshaping decision-making across sectors.

