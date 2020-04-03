'Hope They Don't Burn Down Their Houses': Raut Takes Jibe at PM Modi's Appeal

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Friday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his appeal to the citizens to hold candles, lamps and mobile flashlights on Sunday in a show of solidarity amid the coronavirus crisis and said he hopes that "they don't burn down their own houses.""When people were asked to clap, they crowded the roads and beat drums, I just hope now they don't burn down their own houses, Sir 'diya to jalalenge ' but please tell us what the government is doing to improve condition," Raut tweeted. Amid a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, the prime minister on Friday appealed to countrymen to light diyas and candles on April 5 at 9 pm to fight the darkness spread by the pandemic. He asked the people to turn off all the lights in their homes and stand at doors or balconies and light candles or diyas, torches or mobile flashlights for 9 minutes on April 5.Last month, PM Modi had asked the people to come out in their balconies and clap and beat utensils to show appreciation for doctors, nurses and others helping fight coronavirus on 'Janata Curfew'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)