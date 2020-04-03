HP Cabinet Decides to Lease 30-bigha Land to Firm for Solid Waste Management Project

Shimla, Apr 3 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Friday decided to lease 30 bighas of land to a private company to enable it to set up a Solid Waste Management Project (SWMP), an official spokesperson said.

The state Cabinet gave its nod to lease the land of Industries department at Mauja Kenduwal in Solan district's Baddi area to JBR Environment Technologies for a token money of Rs 1 per square meter per year for 25 years, he said.

In the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, some decisions to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic were also taken, the spokesperson said.

The state Cabinet decided that appointments on different posts of medical and para-medical staff in the Health department will be made as per requirement on outsource basis, he said.

It issued directions for the purchase of necessary equipment for the protection of officials of health department, the spokesperson added.

The state Cabinet also gave its approval for making Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College in Ner Chowk Mandi a dedicated hospital for COVID-19 cases, he said.

Besides, it also decided to run an active COVID-19 case finding campaign and providing incentives and concessions on stamp duty and registration to industries, the spokesperson said.

