HRD Ministry's NTA Postpones JEE for IIT, Engineering College Admissions

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE-Main) for admission to IITs and engineering colleges was postponed on Wednesday in view of coronavirus, according to the HRD Ministry's National Testing Agency (NTA).

The exam was earlier scheduled from April 5-11.

"The JEE-Main exam has been postponed. The new date will be decided in accordance with the board exams schedule and other competitive exams to ensure there is no clash," a senior NTA official said. Pti GJS

