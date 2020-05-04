'I for India' Virtual Concert Raises Rs 52 Cr for COVID-19 Relief Fund

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): Film director Karan Johar on Monday announced that the 'I For India' virtual concert has raised Rs 52 crore for COVID-19 relief thereby becoming the biggest live fundraiser event on Facebook.Johar took to Twitter to thank all the viewers who donated to help raise the fund through the concert."I For India the concert for our times raises 52 crore (and counting) Becomes world's biggest live fundraiser on Facebook by raising 4.3 crore online (and counting)," read a statement he posted."Corporate donors and philanthropists donate 47.77 crore (and counting). I for India continues to get overwhelming attention and support from the world over. 100% of proceeds go to Givelndia for COVID-19 relief work," the statement further read.The 'Student of the Year' director further urged people to donate more and help the country combat COVID-19 as he shared a link for donation."From our hearts to yours. Thank you for watching. Thank you for responding. Thank you for donating. #IForIndia started out as a concert. But it can be a movement," he tweeted."Let's continue to build a safe, healthy & strong India. I For India. Please donate," the director's tweet further read.The 'I for India' concert was organised by Johar and 'Gully Boy' director Zoya Akhtar and it featured over 85 artistes from Bollywood and other entertainment industries.Those who viewed the event were asked to donate to Give India funds and the funds raised through the online concert will now go to the relief fund.Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, AR Rahman, Arijit Singh, Anushka Sharma, Jonas brothers, Bryan Adams, and many more joined the concert for the noble cause. (ANI)

