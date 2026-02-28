Tel Aviv, February 28: In a major escalation of regional hostilities, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday confirmed a short while ago that missiles had been launched from Iran toward Israeli territory following a joint US-Israeli "pre-emptive" strike on Iranian territory. According to the IDF, defensive systems were immediately activated to intercept the incoming threat, underscoring Israel's layered missile defence capabilities. The Home Front Command has issued precautionary directives via mobile phone alerts to citizens in affected areas, instructing them to seek immediate shelter.

"A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat. In the past few minutes, the Home Front Command has sent a precautionary directive directly to mobile phones in the relevant areas," IDF posted on X. This direct strike follows weeks of high-stakes nuclear negotiations and mounting military posturing in the region. While the full scope and impact of the strike are still being assessed, the launch signals a significant retaliatory move in the broader confrontation between the two countries. Regional and international observers are closely monitoring developments, as further responses could influence stability across the Middle East in the hours and days ahead. Israel-Iran War: ‘Operation Lion’s Roar’ Launched To Remove ‘Existential Threat’ Posed by ‘Terror Regime’, Says Israeli PM Benjamin Netayahu (Watch Video).

The launch follows a series of urgent advisories issued by the Indian Government to its citizens in the region earlier today. The Embassy of India in Tehran had already advised all nationals to "exercise utmost caution," "avoid unnecessary movements," and "remain indoors". Tourists in Jordan were urged to "leave the country immediately" due to the high risk of commercial flight disruptions. Earlier in the day, Iranian officials on Saturday had vowed a "crushing response" against their targets in response to a major joint military strike by Israel and the United States, according to Tasnim News Agency.

Israel and the US launched a joint military strike on Iran, codenamed Operation Roaring Lion, targeting military sites, missile production facilities, and areas near Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's office. The name was decided upon by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after the IDF had a different internal name for the strikes, according to The Times of Israel. Several ministries in southern Tehran were reportedly struck, and residents heard powerful blasts as tensions surged following a pre-emptive military strike by Israel, which reportedly targeted multiple sites, including in the capital. Israel-Iran War: India Urges Nationals To Stay Alert Amid Deteriorating Security Situation in Region After Israel-US Strikes on Iran.

The situation has heightened fears of a wider regional conflict, with emergency measures and public anxiety spreading as developments continue to unfold.Israel declared a nationwide state of emergency, moving hospitals underground and activating sirens. Iran, Israel, and Iraq have closed their airspace, suspending all flights. The attack cones in the backdrop of diplomatic fallout as the nuclear negotiations between the US and Iran in Oman have been disrupted.