ICC To Use Front-Foot No-Ball Technology During Women's T20 World Cup 2020

ICC Logo (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Dubai [UAE], February 11: International Cricket Council (ICC) will be using the front-foot no-ball technology during the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup. This will the first time that the technology will be used for a major ICC tournament and the decision was taken after successful trials were conducted recently in both India and the West Indies."Cricket has an excellent track record of introducing technology to support the decision making of our match officials and I'm confident that this technology will reduce the small number of the front foot no-ball errors at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup," Geoff Allardice, ICC General Manager Cricket said in an official statement. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Need to Handle Pressure Better This Time, Says Harmanpreet Kaur.

"No balls are difficult for umpires to call accurately, and even though the percentage of deliveries that are no balls is low, it is important to call them correctly. Since we first trialed this concept in the ODI series between England and Pakistan in 2016 the technology has improved significantly, enabling us to introduce it cost-effectively, and with minimum impact on the flow of the game," the statement added. The third umpire will monitor the front foot landing position after each ball and communicate to the on-field umpire if the delivery was a no-ball. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Trophy Unveiled by Bollywood Star Kareena Kapoor in Melbourne, Have a Look.

The on-field umpires have also been instructed not to call any front foot no balls unless advised to do so by the third umpire, although they will be responsible for calling all other types of no-ball on the field. The technology was recently trialed across 12 games, during which 4717 balls were bowled and 13 no balls (0.28% of deliveries) were called. All deliveries were judged accurately. The T20 Women's World Cup will be played from February 21- March 8 and the first match of the tournament will be played between India and Australia.

