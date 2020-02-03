IIFA Awards: Filmstars to Converge on India's Cleanest City

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bhopal, Feb 3 (PTI) Starting its journey from London 20 years ago and traversing across major world cities, the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA Awards) will this year travel to Indore, Madhya Pradesh's commercial hub that will host the mega Bollywood event from March 27 to 29.

This was announced by IIFA organisers in the presence of Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath at a press conference here.

Salman, who shares deep connect with Indore, will be hosting the three-day event, which mixes glitz, glamour and marketing, for the first time, the organisers said.

An event related to the IIFA Awards will be held in Bhopal on March 21, while the main function will be organised in Indore from March 27 to 29, they said.

This will be the 21st edition of the IIFA Awards which were first presented in 2000 in London. So far, IIFA Award functions have been held in 12 countries in cities like Dubai, Bangkok, Singapore, Colombo, Toronto, Madrid and Macau.

Indore will be only the second Indian city, after Mumbai in 2019, to host the high-profile event, generally a star-studded programme attended by who's who of the Hindi film industry.

Indore is not just the birthplace of legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar but also of Salman.

Though I was conceived in Bombay (Mumbai) I was born in Indore, said the 54-year-old superstar, sharing his deep connection with the city which has been topping cleanliness ranking for the last few years.

Salman informed that he did his schooling from Indore and Gwaliors Scindia School and added, "Whatever I am today is because of the education that I got here.

The popular filmstar said his five-six generations belong to Madhya Pradesh and reminisced that he used to spend his winter and summer vacations in Indores Old Palasia area.

With the arrival of IIFA Awards, the entire film industry will converge in the city.

Referring to Nath, he said, The chief minister has so much energy that I wont call him as my elder brother, but younger one."

Nath (73), who played a major role in getting the showcase event to Madhya Pradesh, said, I dedicate this IIFA Awards function to tribals and youths of the state."

The decision of IIFA to host the function has raised the honour of tribal people of the state, the Congress leader added.

Nath said, Though Madhya Pradesh is not endowed with sea or snow, we have vast forests and rich cultural heritage with good landscape and simple people, which is a major thing."

"We wanted to change the profile of the state. If the identity of the state changes, then it will attract investment which comes with credibility," he said.

Nath advised Jacqueline to visit the Tribal Museum of Bhopal to see the state's diversity.

At the press conference, the chief minister presented a collage of Salmans childhood photos to the actor.

On the occasion, Nath purchased the first ticket of the IIFA Awards function.

Later, Salman, Jacqueline and Nath addressed the large number of movie fans gathered in the lawns of Minto Hall where the function to announce the IIFA Awards in Madhya Pradesh was held.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)