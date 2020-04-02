IIT Hyderabad, IIT Bombay Study Changes in Travel Patterns Due to COVID-19 Crisis

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 2 (ANI): A study conducted by the IIT Hyderabad and IIT Bombay researchers have found that the lockdown decision taken by the government has reduced the risk of exposure to the coronavirus, due to decrease in crowded setting observed in public transport such as buses, metros and trains.The researchers have studied the impact of COVID-19 outbreak on daily commute during the transition phase between pre-lockdown and the lockdown period."This study analysed travel and visit behaviour changes that occurred during the third week of COVID-19 outbreak in Indian during the pre-lockdown period. The data related to the daily commute and visit behaviour was collected through an online questionnaire survey," read an official statement.Emphasising on the importance of the study in shaping relevant policies related to COVID-19, Dr Digvijay S Pawar, who was also part of the research team said, "Given the uncertainties in the minds of the commuters regarding their travel behaviour due to social distancing, it is important for policymakers and local transport authorities in general to understand the change in travel pattern."The researchers received a majority of their response from Tier-1 cities (63.6 per cent) followed by Tier-2 (20.6 per cent) and Tier-3 cities (15.8 per cent).In Tier-1 cities, it was found that about 12 per cent of the respondents switched from public to private mode during the third week of COVID-19. This modal shift was about 9 per cent in Tier-2 cities and about 7 per cent in Tier-3 cities.The respondents were also enquired about their safety perception towards the use of public and private modes of transport, where 93 per cent said that private mode of transport is safer compared to the public mode.The research team comprised Dr Digvijay S Pawar and Dr Pritha Chatterjee, Assistant Professors, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Hyderabad and Prof. Nagendra Velaga, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Bombay, and Ankit Kumar Yadav, research student, IIT Bombay.The researchers recommended spreading more awareness about the ill-effects and spread of COVID-19, especially among the weaker sections of the society. "The rapidly changing diaspora of this pandemic is a threat to public health and is making human life more challenging," the statement said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)