IIT-Jodhpur Develops Masks Using 3-D Technology for Health Workers

Jodhpur, Apr 2 (PTI) An IIT-Jodhpur team has developed a face mask using the 3-D technology for healthcare workers and professionals attending to coronavirus patients.

Institute spokesperson Amardeep Sharma said the team led by Kaushal A Desai and including students Ankit Agarwal, Shubham Vaishnav and Pratik Sorathiya developed 50 prototypes of the mask in a span of two days.

"We supplied it to the district authorities for use and received a positive feedback," said Sharma, adding that the technology has been transferred to Iskon Surgicals who will be producing the masks.

Likewise, the National Institute of Technology (NIFT), Jodhpur, has designed a personal protection equipment (PPE) kit for the medical staff.

NIFT Director Vijay Deshmukh said they had obtained the fabric from the local market to develop the prototype and trained women associated with self-help groups for its production.

The Jodhpur Municipal Corporation (JMC) has decided to provide the kit to its employees working in the field.

"We have got 300 kits prepared and are preparing to distribute them among our employees for their safety," said Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kumar.

