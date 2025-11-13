Bijapur, November 13: Security forces have recovered weapons and identified six Maoists, including three women insurgents, who were killed during several encounters on November 11 in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said. Speaking to ANI, Inspector General of Police Bastar P Sundarraj stated that an operation was launched on November 11 based on the "suspicion of the presence" of the CP Maoist organisation in the Bijapur district.

District Reserve Guards (DRG) from Bijapur, Dantewada, Special Task Force and other security forces were involved in the operation. "During the operation, several encounters took place between the security forces and the Maoists. After the encounter, the dead bodies of six Maoists, including three women Maoists, were recovered from the spot by the security forces...," IG Sundarraj told reporters. Six Maoists Killed in Ongoing Operation with Security Forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur.

"The Maoists were identified as Divisional Committee member Kanna, who is in charge of the Central Area Committee, and other Area Committee member Jagat, and other party members, Mangali, and Bhagat; thus, a total of six Maoists have been identified...," IG Sundarraj briefed the reporters. "A large number of graded weapons, like AK-47s, LMGs, and INSASs, were recovered by security forces... Our security forces are capable and prepared...," IG Sundarraj added. Chhattisgarh Encounter: Dreaded Maoist Leader Basavaraju Among 27 Killed in Gunfight Between Militants and Security Forces.

Earlier, IG Sundarraj said that they were hopeful to fulfil their goal to make Chhattisgarh naxal-free by March 31, 2026, and in the last 20 months, more than 2200 naxals joined the mainstream. Speaking to ANI, P Sundarraj said, "Left Wing Extremism has been a bigger security challenge not just for Bastar and Chhattisgarh but the major part of the country for the last few decades. The last few years have been very decisive for the security forces in the Bastar region. In the last two seasons, we have recovered over 450 Naxalite bodies in the Bastar region. In this period, the bodies of top naxal cadres like Basavaraju and others were recovered. In the last couple of months, more than 300 Maoist cadres, including the Central committee and Politburo members and other Divisional committee members, have decided to shun violence and join the mainstream."

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)