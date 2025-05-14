Mumbai, May 14: The International League T20 (ILT20) season 4 will begin on Tuesday, December 2, 2025- UAE National Day (Eid-Al-Etihad) with the six-team, 34-match tournament set to conclude with the final on Sunday, January 4, 2026, according to a release from ILT20. The biggest T20 league in the Gulf region has moved out of its traditional January-February window as the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played in February-March 2026. ‘Concussed’ Sri Lanka All-Rounder Dasun Shanaka in Trouble As SLC Launches Inquiry Against Him.

The Dubai Capitals won the glittering trophy, edging out the Desert Vipers in a thrilling final which was played in front of a full house at the Dubai International Stadium on February 9, 2025.

Chairman ILT20 and Vice-Chairman Emirates Cricket Board Khalid Al Zarooni, "We are delighted to confirm that the DP World International League T20 Season 4 will commence on the UAE National Day - Eid-Al-Etihad - which is one of the most important days on the UAE calendar," as quoted from a release by ILT20.

"The UAE National Day is the day where we celebrate the United Arab Emirates which is home to people from around the world including millions of diehard cricket fans. It is a real honour for us to join the nation in the UAE National Day 2025 celebrations with the launch of the region's biggest T20 league - the DP World ILT20 Season 4, on the same day," he added.

CEO of ILT20 David White said, "Following extensive discussions with all our stakeholders, we believe the 2 December 2025 to 4 January 2026 tournament window is ideal for the DP World International League T20 Season 4. The ICC Men's T20 World Cup begins in early February hence it was important for us to start and finish Season 4 well before the tournament as it will allow the players playing both the DP World ILT20 and the T20 World Cup to prepare for national duty. In addition, we feel that the December-January window will provide the teams' the best opportunity to access a bigger pool of players."

"Season 3 was a big success with outstanding broadcast and digital numbers as the fans enjoyed a step-up in the quality of cricket. The teams gave their absolute all across the hugely competitive 34-tournament matches which concluded with a nail-biting final won by the Dubai Capitals in the last over of the match in front of a packed Dubai International Stadium. We are now fully focused on making an even bigger impact as we turn our attention to Season 4," he noted. Dasun Shanaka Suspected to Fake Concussion to Join ILT20 2025 Leaving Domestic Cricket, SLC to Launch Inquiry: Report.

ILT20's Season 3 featured some of the biggest T20 stars including; Nicholas Pooran, Sam Curran (player of the tournament - red belt winner), Shai Hope (most runs in the tournament - green belt winner), Fazalhaq Farooqi (highest wicket-taker - white belt winner), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Jason Holder, Alex Hales, Fakhar Zaman, Lockie Ferguson, David Warner, Rovman Powell, Dasun Shanaka, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, James Vince, Shimron Hetmyer, Tom Banton, Romario Shepherd, Tim Southee, Tim Seifert, Matthew Wade, Jason Roy, Adil Rashid and Adam Zampa.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)