Colombo, Feb 11 (PTI) All-rounder Dasun Shanaka landed in trouble after Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) decided to initiate an inquiry against him for allegedly faking concussion to skip a domestic match to play for Dubai Capitals in the ILT20.

Shanaka, a former white ball formats captain of Sri Lanka, left Sinhalese Sports Club's three-day match against Moors Sports Club in the Major League Tournament after playing the first two days.

It has now been alleged that match referee Wendell Labrooy had been led to believe that Shanaka had a concussion to get a substitute approved.

"SSC (Shanaka's first-class club) would probably be conducting their own inquiry as well," SLC CEO Ashely De Silva told ESPNCricinfo.

He was one of the three players who were recalled by SSC for the match against Moors, as they were trying to avoid relegation.

The 33-year-old played the first two days against Moors, bowling 21 overs and then made an unbeaten 39 at the end of day two.

Before he left the field on Day 3, Shanaka had reached 123 off 87 balls.

But the medium pacer did not bowl in Moor's second innings, and was not available for the rest of the day.

But a few hours later, Shanaka appeared for the Capitals in the ILT20 and made 34 off just 12 balls and it was then hailed as an example of commitment to the sport even amid such a tight schedule.

Thereafter, Shanaka played three more matches as the Capitals bagged the title beating Desert Vipres, and the Lankan made 21 off 10 balls in the chase of 190.

