Former Sri Lanka national cricket team captain Dasun Shanaka will face an inquiry by the Sri Lanka Cricket Board (SLC) over leaving a First-Class match in Colombo to take part in the International League T20 (ILT20) 2025 season match, the same evening on February 2, according to reports. It is to be noted that Dasun Shanaka was part of the Dubai Capitals, who won the ILT20 2025 tournament after defeating Desert Vipers in the grand finale. Dasun Shanaka Death Hoax Goes Viral! Instagram Video With News 'Sri Lankan Cricketer Dead' Fake, Here's Everything You Need To Know.

According to ESPNcricinfo, SLC's chargesheet includes the accusation that the First-Class match referee believed that Shanaka had a concussion in order to approve a substitute. Shanaka was playing a domestic match for his team, Sinhalese Sports Club, against Moor Sports Club. The former Sri Lanka captain was asked to play for Sinhalese Sports Club even as the ILT20 2025 season was going on.

Shanaka was part of the game over Day 2 and Day 3 before leaving for the ILT20 2025 tournament. "SSC [Shanaka's first-class club] would probably be conducting their own inquiry as well," SLC CEO Ashley de Silva told ESPNcricinfo. Dubai Capitals Wins ILT20 2025, Clinches Maiden Title After Sikandar Raza's Stellar Cameo Guides Franchise To Victory Over Desert Vipers in Final.

The veteran didn't turn up to bowl when Moor Sports Club was batting and played no further part in the game, ESPNcricinfo reported. After several hours, Shanaka appeared for the Dubai Capitals and scored 34 runs off 12 against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. It is to be noted that the former Sri Lanka captain didn't bowl in the ILT20 match between Capitals and Knight Riders. Shanaka last represented Sri Lanka in mid-2024 and has not found a spot for the national side after that.

