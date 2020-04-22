IMA, Others Write to Mamata Seeking Help for Healthcare Workers

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 22 (ANI): The Indian Medical Association (IMA) and seven other medical organization including have collectively written to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urging her to help healthcare workers in the state and to open more and more COVID-19 testing centres.The letter written by the medical organizations urges the West Bengal government to provide the necessary protective measures as per ICMR and WHO guidelines to the healthcare workers and reuse if any should be done after maintaining ICMR and WHO guidelines.It also requests the state government to open more COVID-19 testing centres, "at least one in every region and testing should be done as per ICMR guidelines."However, the most important point raised by the medical associations is that of providing, "Real-time, transparent date of COVID-19 in our state including daily medical bulletins of all healthcare workers under treatment."It has also urged the private medical colleges and hospitals to be instructed to extend their best possible cooperation towards their efforts.Apart from IMA, WBDF, MSC, SDF, HSA (West Bengal) are among others that have collectively written to Banerjee.As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday evening, there are 392 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, including 73 patients who have been cured and discharged. While 12 people have lost their lives due to the infection, so far.Earlier today the Union Home Ministry has directed the West Bengal government to extend cooperation and allow smooth functioning of the two Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) deputed by the Centre to assess the lockdown situation and compliance in the state. (ANI)

