In Present Circumstances, Do Not Think It is Appropriate to Light 'diya': Chhattisgarh CM

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 3 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said that lighting diyas and candles are done to celebrate Lord Rama's return from Ayodhaya, however amid coronavirus outbreak doing such things seems inappropriate.'Diya' is lit to celebrate Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya from Lanka. Dozens of people have died and people are living in fear due to coronavirus in the country. In these circumstances, I do not think it is appropriate to light 'diya', Baghel said.Amid a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to countrymen to light diyas and candles on April 5 at 9 pm to fight the darkness spread by the pandemic.The Chhattisgarh Chief Minister also said, "107 people returned to Chhattisgarh after attending Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi. Samples of over 50 of them were sent for testing out of which reports of 28 people have been received and all of them have tested negative for COVID-19." (ANI)

