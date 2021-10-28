Hollywood action star Liam Neeson will lead "In The Land Of Saints And Sinners", an Ireland-set thriller in which he will play a former contract killer.The film reunites the actor with "The Marksman" director Robert Lorenz, reported Deadline. "In The Land Of Saints And Sinners" will see Neeson play a newly retired assassin who finds himself drawn into a lethal game of cat and mouse with a trio of vengeful terrorists. Liam Neeson Reminisces About His Action Movies, Says 'There's a Couple of Fights Left in Me'.

Ciaran Hinds, known for "Belfast" and "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy", also stars in the film. Mark Michael McNally and Terry Loane have penned the screenplay, which has been revised by Matthew Feitshans. Philip Lee, Markus Barmettler, Bonnie Timmermann, Geraldine Hughes and Terry Loane are backing the film for Prodigal Films Limited. Executive producers on the movie include Ehud Bleiberg, Danny Dimbort, Nicholas Donnermeyer, Kieran Corrigan, Marc Jacobson and Robert Lorenz. Financing is by Facing East in collaboration with RagBag Pictures. Liam Neeson Reveals He Is Not a Fan of the Superhero Genre, Says ‘Have No Desire to Go into the Gym for Three Hours Every Day’.

Principal photography on the movie is expected to begin in March 2022 in Ireland. Neeson is currently completing post-production work on "Blacklight", "Memory" and "Retribution", all action movies.

