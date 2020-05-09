In VE Day Address, Queen Elizabeth Praises Britian's Response to Coronavirus Pandemic

World. (File Image)

London [UK], May 09 (ANI): In an address to mark 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day, Queen Elizabeth II has praised Britain response to the coronavirus crisis and said that the UK's "streets are not empty but are filled with the love and care".In a pre-recorded broadcast on Friday, she said: "Today it may seem hard that we cannot mark this special anniversary as we would wish", CNN reported."Instead we remember from our homes and from our doorsteps. "Never give up, never despair -- that was the message of VE Day," the monarch said. "I vividly remember the jubilant scenes my sister and I witnessed with our parents and Winston Churchill from the balcony of Buckingham Palace."On May 8, 1945, Britain and its allies accepted the unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany, bringing the war in Europe to an end.The Queen Friday's message was broadcast 75 years to the minute after her father, King George VI, gave a radio address to the country in which he announced that "Germany, the enemy who drove all Europe into war, has been finally overcome.""When I look at our country today and see what we are willing to do to protect and support one another, I say with pride that we are still a nation those brave soldiers, sailors and airmen would recognize and admire," the Queen added.The speech marked the second time the 94-year-old monarch has addressed the country since the coronavirus outbreak began. (ANI)

