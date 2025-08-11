Raipur, August 11: The Chhattisgarh State Waqf Board on Monday announced that hoisting the national flag will be mandatory at all mosques, dargahs, imambaras, and khanqahs in the state on Independence Day. Speaking about the decision, n Salim RajWaqf Board Chairma said the move reflects the sentiment that Indian Muslims "honour and respect the national flag." "In Chhattisgarh, it is now mandatory to hoist the national flag at the main entrance or in front of every mosque, dargah, imambara, and khanqah. This decision reflects our belief that Indian Muslims deeply honour and respect the Tricolour," he said.

"This year, flag hoisting ceremonies will be held at all mosques, with respective mosque committees and imams leading the event. A dedicated portal has been set up to upload photographs from each location, ensuring proper documentation of the celebrations," he added. Earlier, reinforcing the unified citywide effort to engage and equip private security personnel in safeguarding Delhi during the festive period, interaction-cum-briefing programs were organised on Sunday across all police districts of Delhi to reinforce the role of Private Security Guards as vital partners in maintaining law and order and acting as force multipliers for public safety. Independence Day 2025 Fancy Dress Competition Ideas for 15th August Function: Rani Laxmibai, Mahatma Gandhi and Other Freedom Fighters To Dress Your Child in Patriotic Style.

The primary objective of the meetings was to provide them with a briefing on security protocols and enhance their skills to identify and respond to potential threats. During the sessions, security guards were given a comprehensive overview of dos and don'ts related to their duties. To strengthen their operational readiness, security kits (cap, reflective jacket, baton, whistle) were also distributed to all the participants. SBK Singh, the new Commissioner of Police, Delhi graced the occasion and interacted with Praharis to motivate and inspire them for vigilant duty at two major programmes held at Multipurpose Hall, North Campus, University of Delhi in North district, attended by around 800 Praharis and also at auditorium of Lotus Temple in South-East District, attended by around 300 Praharis. Dry Days in August 2025 in India: From Independence Day to Janmashtami, List of Festival Dates When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in Liquor Shops, Bars and Restaurants.

In his address, CP Delhi lauded the complementary role of private security guards in strengthening public safety and emphasised the significance of their alertness and vigilance and also stressed that Praharis are an indispensable link in community policing and their cooperation enhances the reach, responsiveness, and effectiveness of law. In the interactive meeting, Praharis were advised to be proactive in conducting polite yet firm searching and frisking where required. Maintaining constant observation of people and surroundings. Immediately report suspicious persons or unusual activities to the police. Be alert to abandoned or unattended items and treat them as potential threats until cleared. Supporting the police in crowd management during Independence Day celebrations and festive times, the police added.

