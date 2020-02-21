India 122/5 at Tea Against New Zealand in First Test

Wellington, Feb 21 (PTI) Sent in to bat, India scored 122 for 5 at tea on the opening day of the first Test against New Zealand here on Friday.

Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant were batting on 38 and 10 respectively at the break.

For New Zealand, Kyle Jamieson took 3 wickets for 38 runs while Tim Southee and Trent Boult got one each.

Jamieson's victims were Indian captain Virat Kohli (2), Cheteshwar Pujara (11) and Hanuma Vihari (7).

Brief Scores:

India 1st Innings: 122 for 5 in 55 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 38 batting, Mayank Agarwal 34, Rishabh Pant 10 batting; Kyle Jamieson 3/38).

