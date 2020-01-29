India Asked to Bat First in 3rd T20I Against New Zealand

Hamilton [New Zealand], Jan 29 (ANI): New Zealand won the toss and elected to field first in the third T20I against India at Seddon Park here on Wednesday.India are leading the five-match series 2-0 after winning the first two games. India skipper Virat Kohli trusted the winning combination and did not make any change in the playing eleven.On the other hand, Kane Williamson brought in Scott Kuggeleijn as Blair Tickner's replacement.India's T20I squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shardul Thakur.New Zealand T20I squad: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert (WK), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Scott Kuggeleijn, and Hamish Bennett. (ANI)

