Chandigarh, Aug 23 (PTI) Five farmers in possession of 1.12 kg of heroin have been apprehended by the BSF along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, officials said on Sunday.

The contraband, stashed in the false cavities made in the soles of their footwear, was seized on Saturday, they said.

Also Read | Goa Horror: 30-Year-Old Held for Raping Disabled Minor Girl in Panaji.

"While frisking farmers who returned after completing their agricultural work from ahead of Border Security Fence, the troops seized 1.12 kg contraband from five of them," according to a BSF statement issued on Sunday.

The area was under the responsibility of 103 Battalion, Ferozepur Sector, it said.

Also Read | AG KK Venugopal Declines Request to Initiate Contempt of Court Proceedings Against Actor Swara Bhaskar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)