Jammu, Mar 6 (PTI) Around 1.36 lakh candidates appeared for the written examination conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) for accounts assistant posts in the union territory on Sunday, an official said.

The facility of CCTV surveillance, used for the first time in the UT to monitor the exam, helped detect some candidates using unfair means and an invigilator indulging in undesirable practices, a JKSSB spokesperson said.

The JKSSB successfully conducted the optical mark recognition-based objective type written examination for the post of accounts assistant (finance) at 722 centres set up across 19 districts, he said.

Out of nearly two lakh candidates who had applied for 972 posts, about 1.36 lakh (70 per cent) took the test, the spokesman said.

To enhance transparency and fairness during the examination process, the official said, the JKSSB introduced the facility of live CCTV surveillance and capturing of bio-metric attendance.

About 722 magistrates, as many centre observers and centre superintendents and around 8,100 invigilators were deployed for smooth conduct of the examination, the spokesman said, adding that flying squads, general observers and chief inspectors were nominated for effective supervision and monitoring.

