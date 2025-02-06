Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 6 (ANI): During the conclusion of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) 2025 on Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that "1.72 crore individuals have been brought out of poverty" in the state.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), CM Mamata Banerjee said, "Finally, the Bengal Global Business Summit 2025 concluded with a Valedictory Session today at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre. The total investment proposals received in this eighth edition of BGBS come to Rupees 4 Lakh 40 thousand 595 crores. Our mission is to create more and more employment and eliminate poverty in the State. Due to our continuous efforts, 1.72 crore individuals have been brought out of poverty in West Bengal."

Also Read | Faridabad Shocker: Woman, Paramour Arrested for Killing Her Husband in Haryana.

Earlier on Thursday, CM Mamata Banerjee addressed the 8th Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), where she said that the state government has received an investment proposal worth Rs. 4.4 lakh crore at the Summit.

During her address at the BGBS, CM Mamata Banerjee said, "We have received an investment proposal worth 4,40,595 crores in BGBS 2025. One of the important projects is the Oil exploration project at Ashok Nagar. We have provided 15 acres of land to ONGC at Ashok Nagar North 24 Parganas. They have successfully discovered oil and gas that will be commercially exploited. We are supporting ONGC and will also provide a petroleum mining lease. This will position Bengal on India's petroleum map. Besides shell gas which is already there."

Also Read | Government Ended Licence Raj of Congress To Usher In Digital Revolution, Says PM Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister also commended the efforts of the business leaders and foreign delegates in making the summit a success.

The Chief Minister also commended the efforts of the business leaders and foreign delegates in making the summit a success.

"Due to their continuous effort and passion, we have reached a solution. In the earlier BGBS, we received investment proposals worth over Rs19 lakh crore, with Rs13 lakh crore of projects already completed and Rs6 lakh crore in progress. Yesterday, we received proposals worth Rs1 lakh crore, with many businessmen showing interest in the steel industry," she added.

"Due to their continuous effort and passion, we have reached a solution. In the earlier BGBS, we received investment proposals worth over Rs 19 lakh crore, with Rs 13 lakh crore of projects already completed and Rs 6 lakh crore in progress. Yesterday, we received proposals worth Rs 1 lakh crore, with many businessmen showing interest in the steel industry," she added.

CM Mamata further stressed the importance of unity and inclusiveness, noting that the state has significantly reduced unemployment and dropout rates since 2011.

"We don't divide the people. We unite them. We respect people from every caste, religion, creed and community. We must exchange our views together. We must take part in all the festivals. All the festivals are our festivals. Bengal is the cultural capital of India. More than 5000 investors, and delegates, attended BGBS. We have signed 212 MOUs and letters of Intends signed during this summit covering numerous sectors and many are in the process of tie-up," she said.

Banerjee called the event one of the most unique summits held in the state, adding that it showcased the strong industry response."This is one of the unique summits, and everyone saw the industry's response... They were happy and also expressed their views... Investment proposals of over Rs 90.51 lakh crore have been received," the CM said.

When asked about the purpose of organising the summit, Banerjee explained that it aimed to encourage young generations to invest and create employment opportunities.

"Some people ask me why I am holding this business summit. I told them that we started it but now, every other State is doing it. So what is wrong with that? We have to encourage our younger and future generations to invest more and create more employment opportunities. Without employment, our young generation will not survive. For them, we have to go ahead. Bengal is one of the safest and smartest investment destinations," she said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)