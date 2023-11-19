New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): A 30-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was killed while another person was injured in a road accident in Delhi's Shahdara area on Sunday morning, said police.

According to officials, a PCR call was received at Welcome Police Station at about 5:38 am regarding an accident near Delhi's 66 Futa Road.

The police, upon reaching the spot, found that a three-seater auto had been hit by an unidentified vehicle. Two persons including the auto-rickshaw driver were injured in the incident.

Both the injured individuals were shifted to JPC Hospital and were later referred to GTB Hospital.

The auto driver, identified as Akram (30) was declared dead on arrival, while the other person, who is also a male of the same age group, is unconscious, said police, adding that efforts are being made to confirm the identity of the other person.

Police were scanning the CCTV footage of the area to ascertain the reason behind the incident.

A case has been registered into the incident and further investigation is underway, said officials. (ANI)

