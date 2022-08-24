New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) A 32-year-old man died in a fire at a factory in Patparganj Industrial Area of east Delhi on Wednesday, fire department officials said.

The cause of the fire, which was extinguished, is yet to be ascertained, they said.

Veeru Balguher, a resident of Kaushambi, had been working at the factory that makes packaging for soil testing kits for the last five years, they said.

"At the time of the incident, six people were working in the factory. Of them, one got trapped and succumbed to injuries," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said.

According to preliminary probe, the factory belongs to one Harsh Dahia, a resident of Greater Kailash, Kashyap said, adding that a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.

Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service, said, "A call about a fire inside a factory was received at 12.57 pm and nine fire tenders were rushed to the site."

Balguher is survived by his eight-month pregnant wife, and a one-and-a-half-year-old son. He was the sole breadwinner in the family and got a monthly salary of Rs. 12,000, his brother Sunder said.

"We got a call in the afternoon informing us about the fire. We rushed to the spot but all we got to see was his body at the hospital," Sunder, who is pursuing BA and also works part-time, said.

He used to take care of everyone in the family and was paying monthly installments for a loan he had taken, Sunder said.

"His wife is not able to come to terms with the fact that her husband has died... My mother is inconsolable," he said.

The body would be handed over to the family on Friday after post-mortem following which the last rites will be conducted, another family member of the deceased said.

According to officials, the factory is located near the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) office in Patparganj.

