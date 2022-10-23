New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) A person sitting inside a car was charred to death after the vehicle caught fire in north Delhi's Alipur area on Sunday, officials said.

According to fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze around 7 am, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire was later doused.

The vehicle, Kia Seltos, belongs to a person in Kurukshetra, Haryana and a team has been sent there, a senior police officer said.

The victim is yet to be identified, he said.

A video of the incident that is being circulated on social media shows a car that is parked along the roadside catching fire immediately after a tempo passed by.

