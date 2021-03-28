Kohima, Mar 28 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,230 on Sunday as one more person tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

One more person has also recovered from the disease, Health Department Director Dr Denis Hangsing said.

The state now has five active cases, while 11,980 people have recovered from the disease, 91 patients have succumbed to the infection and 154 have migrated to other states so far, he said.

Nagaland has thus far tested over 1.35 lakh samples for COVID-19, the official said.

The state has inoculated 59,562 people to date, State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said.

