New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) A 34-year-old man who was wanted in several cases of ATM thefts in Delhi has been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

Shamshad was sentenced to life imprisonment in the Dhaula Kuan rape case of 2010 and was absconding after jumping parole, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid near the Gokalpuri metro station in Wazirabad in north Delhi on Monday and Shamshad was cornered. He whipped out his pistol and opened fire, but was later overpowered, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said.

Shamshad is a member of a gang of robbers who allegedly looted cash worth Rs 1.35 lakh from 12 ATMs over two months, the DCP said.

The suspects used to spray black paint on CCTV cameras after entering the booths, open the ATMs with the help of gas cutters and remove the cash cabins, the officer said, adding that remaining five associates of Shamshad had been identified.

Shamshad was involved in around 16 criminal cases, including attempt to murder, abduction, rape, Arms Act and Cattle Smuggling Act, in Delhi and Haryana.

Shamshad and his four other associates had raped a woman in Delhi in November 2010. All five accused were arrested and convicted for life imprisonment, police added.

He was released from jail on parole last April as a part of an exercise to decongest jails due to the coronavirus pandemic. The parole was extended due to the pandemic till Saturday and Shamshad had to surrender, police said. PTI

